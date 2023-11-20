MSU, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University 2023 promotion marketing class students were given the task of pitching electric vehicles this semester and made their presentation this morning at the Dillard College of Business Monday morning.

Their task: Marketing the 2024 Chevy Blazer gas and electric cars to their demographic ages 21-35.

MSU student Jesus Moreno said the students were a bit surprised by what they found while studying for the seminar, saying “There are a lot of things that we didn’t expect were the possibilities that there are with EV and how exciting the future can be for it.”

Red River Best Chevrolet Dealers President Chris McDonald said the students were not the only ones learning from this event, “What’s great to see is to see the younger generations come up with marketing efforts in order to help them learn, but also help the dealers to be able to market to their generation.”

The students said Google and social media sites such as TikTok were their primary sources of information.