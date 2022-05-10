WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Board of Trustees held a special session meeting Tuesday, May 10.

Here’s the latest:

Superintendent search

The Wichita Falls Board of Trustees announced the firm Walsh Gallegos will head the district’s search for a new Superintendent.

School board president Mike Rucker says they anticipate a list of candidates is still months away.

Acting Superintendent Debbie Dippery will become the interim Superintendent on July 1, with no change in pay as they continue the search.

New curriculum

The district will also look to create a new curriculum committee to go over what exactly is working for teachers and students, and what is not.

Dr. Travis Armstrong will head the committee that will be comprised of community members, parents, teachers, and principals.

They anticipate this to be a year-long process of possibly revamping the district curriculum.

Update on high schools construction

The school board also received an update from David Potter and BYSP Architects on the construction of the two new high schools.

At the Legacy High School site, concrete is starting to be poured, while Potter anticipates Memorial to start on that in a couple of weeks.