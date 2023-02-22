WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Are you ever too young to start your own business?

Age didn’t stop one local teen from learning the ropes of entrepreneurship, and getting his own local store.

Located downtown Wichita Falls on 8th street, you can find Hayden’s Kickz.

“This is a dunk, it’s one of the most selling shoes right now, and everybody is going for it, everybody wants this shoe, this exact shoe” owner of Hayden’s Kickz,

Hayden Saldana said.

Hayden Saldana was only 14 years old when he noticed a need in our community.

“Selling shoes like this, used shoes, fix them up, selling for 20 bucks here and there,” Saldana said.

That’s right, Saldana buys and brings the shoes here to Wichita Falls, so you don’t have to go out looking for them.

“It’s building a stronger and better community because people like shoes and everyone wants to have a nice pair of shoes, and a lot of the younger generation, they like shoes just as much as anybody else, and having a shoe can make you happy,” Saldana said.

Saldana recently purchased his first store at just 18 years old. He said even when he wasn’t sure of something, he always kept going.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing but I kept going and just got better as I kept going, and talking to people, buying shoes,” Saldana said. “Now I am at the point where I’ve built those connections, people ship me shoes all the time.”

His goal? To just be an outlet for people to come to when in need of help.

“I feel like I just want to have a safe community for everybody, if you’re buying shoes from somebody, you can come here and I can check them, and make sure they’re good for you before you buy them, and just help everybody out,” Saldana said.

Just like age is just a number, you’re never too young to become a role model for a community.

Saldana’s shop is set to open on March 18th and he will be holding a raffle. The first 20 customers will also receive a free pair of shoes.

For more information on Hayden’s Kickz, just click here.