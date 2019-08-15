El Paso Police look for ‘HERO’ from Walmart shooting

by: Aaron Bracamontes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a man they believed saved several lives during the mass shooting at Walmart on August 3.

The El Paso Police Department put a surveillance photo of a man in a plaid shirt and black hat on it’s Twitter account.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” police said in a retweet.

In a previous tweet, police said the Crimes Against Persons unit needed help in identifying the man so he can be interviewed.

“His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators,” the tweet said.

Anyone who recognizes him can call 915-212-4040.

