Electra city leaders hold the first of two public hearings over proposed tax rate

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — City of Electra residents were able to give out their opinions on the proposed tax rate in Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

During the Electra public hearing, the commissioners proposed a tax rate of a little more than $.69 per $100 valuation which will be the exact same from last year.

“The proposed tax rate, the point number, number, number, number is very minuscule to what most of us would think that it would be, it was going to be,” Electra Resident Charlene Donaghey Vomastek said.

The effective tax rate, which is the same rate required to generate the exact same money the city generated last year, is a little more than $.67, therefore residents will have a slight increase.

“It’s an increase, the rate stays the same but it will be considered an increase because to generate the same amount of money the taxes would have went down two cents,” City Administrator Steve Bowlin said.

That extra money from the increase will go to repairing the streets, a measure Vomastek said she agrees with.

“Street repairs are very needed in the community,” Vomastek said. “That’s one of the things, we as residents who want to try to improve the community that you know you have some nice looking streets along with fresh clean water and make your town more appealing.”

In the end hopefully, these street repairs will give residents like Vomastek something to be proud of. This was the first public hearing with the last one to be next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before the vote on Sept. 24, 2019.