Electra High School awarded $30,000 for science department

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—For the first time in a very long time, Electra High School leaders are purchasing new equipment for their science department after being awarded a $30,000 grant.

Since 2010 the Arconic Foundation has given more than $1.5 million in grants and company officials said it plans to continue this tradition of giving.

“I try to do quite a bit of lab but we didn’t have the supplies for it so that’s why I applied for this grant,” Electra High School Teacher Kayla Elam said.

Staff and students at Electra High School are shocked and equally excited after receiving a well-needed science grant on Friday thanks to the Arconic Foundation.

The grant values $30,000.

“I applied for this grant just so that I can have a more interactive engaging lab,” Elam said.

Elam said the science department still has old equipment that is difficult to use so this grant will do wonders.

The Arconic Foundation has awarded $190,000 just this year to community organizations or schools.

70 percent of the money awarded generally supports S.T.E.M. related programs or groups.

“Anything in those fields to encourage young people to go into those as a major, that is why we support those,” Arconic Human Resources Generalist Howard McDaris said.

McDaris said schools that have received this grant in the past used it to focus on robotics or forensics.

Electra plans to purchase things for Microbiology such as chemicals, ten new touch screen microscopes, a centrifuge so students can test their blood types and more.

“We’ve never had the opportunity to receive a grant so substantial to supply a specific department in this school,” Elma said.

“We will continue to serve the communities in which our employees live,” McDaris said.

Elam said she hopes with the new supplies students can now be well prepared when they head to college especially if they have an interest in the sciences.

The Arconic Foundation gifts do not stop here, other places will be presented with a check such as the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Big Pasture High School in Randlett.