Electra hosts 7th annual Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth celebrations continue across Texoma. Electra celebrated its 7th annual Juneteenth event Saturday. The event marks Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, something organizers never want the community to forget

“For people to come in all colors to support this is a great thing,” attendee Donal Merriex Jr. said.

Electra residents gathered at the community center to celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation which ended slavery in 1863. However, word did not reach Texas for two more years.

“It’s always good to celebrate any type of freedom of something, from years back and that is what it was all about you know, our culture, you need to keep it together,” event organizer Mary Mimms said.

People came to see a parade, listen to music, eat at the fish fry and spend time in fellowship, all while supporting a good cause.

“The main thing is, in the funds that we get through this is that we help a graduate from Electra school to go to college,” Mimms said.

This is year seven for Mary Mimms putting on this event in Electra, but for some, it’s their first time. Vendors set up shop promoting local business and Tara Boren was selling glass-blown gifts.

“I’m relatively new to Electra and I wanted to get out to the community, see what it’s about. I like small towns,” Boren said.

A time to reflect on history and celebrate, which for some, ties directly to Texas.

“I’m from Florida originally and the Juneteenth celebration I never heard about until I came to Texas and it’s a great celebration that the blacks celebrate freedom,” Merriex Jr. said.

While Juneteenth is celebrated all over the U.S., the Electra community will continue bringing remembrance to its own town.

Mimms said they plan this event for almost a year. Meetings begin again in July and the team only takes off November and December. Then it’s back to work January.