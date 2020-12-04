Electra ISD to revoke remote learning privileges from ‘unsuccessful students’

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Electra Independent School District announced Thursday the district will be revoking remote instruction privileges from “unsuccessful students”.

According to a letter sent to Electra ISD parents Thursday, Superintendent Ted West said the district requires students to be academically successful to continue in the Electra ISD Remote Instructional Plan.

West said remote students will need to comply with the following:

Class average of 70 or above in all classes

No more than 3 unexcused absences in a particular grading period

West said students who have not passed all classes for the semester or have more than three unexcused absences will not be able to continue in the remote program starting on January 4, the beginning of the second semester.

West said Electra ISD will provide parents 14 days notice of a student being removed from remote instruction.

Parents who wish to appeal the decision may do so in two ways:

Please find the letter sent by West to Electra ISD parents in its entirity below: