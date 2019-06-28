Electra Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday

News
Posted: / Updated:

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)—

Electra city officials will host a Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a parade, games and food at the Community Center.

The celebration marks the emancipation proclamation banning slavery in 1863, word of which did not reach Texas until June 1865.

It begins with a parade at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at 501 East Roosevelt.

There will be games for both adults and children, food vendors, music, a dunk tank and more. If you head out to the event, make sure to tag us in your posts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News