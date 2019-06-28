Electra Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)—

Electra city officials will host a Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a parade, games and food at the Community Center.

The celebration marks the emancipation proclamation banning slavery in 1863, word of which did not reach Texas until June 1865.

It begins with a parade at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at 501 East Roosevelt.

There will be games for both adults and children, food vendors, music, a dunk tank and more. If you head out to the event, make sure to tag us in your posts.