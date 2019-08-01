Electra woman pleads guilty to aggravated assault, assault of family member

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman who was arrested in April for allegedly robbing her own daughter has now pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member.

Julie Ann Campbell, 39, made a plea deal in 30th District Court for three years prison on each charge, with all to be served concurrently.

Electra police officers said they went to 401 West Wabash on a 911 call about a gun being pointed at someone.

When an officer arrived, he said no one answered the door, so he called for backup and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office before Campbell came out and surrendered after a one-hour standoff.

Police officers talked with her daughter, who said Campbell demanded money from her at gunpoint.

A friend of the daughter said he was with her in the house and tried to resolve the situation first by throwing some money toward Campbell.

Officers said they found a .380 caliber handgun in the house, fully loaded with one shell in the chamber.

Campbell and her daughter were charged last year in a strange incident where police said the pair accused a man and his son of stealing a bike.

The victims told Electra police Campbell flicked cigarette ashes in the man’s face and eye, punched him before they took the bike and loaded it in a car, and when the man and his son ran away to call police officers, they said the two yelled they would have a man come kill them.

When police officers arrived, the suspects said they’d made a mistake and the bike was not actually the one stolen.

The next day, though, officers said the daughter and a man approached the same man, who this time riding bikes with a woman, chased them, nearly rammed the woman’s bicycle and then one of them threw a Sonic cup full of vomit on the man as they drove past him.