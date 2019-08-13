Electric Pain Device “Stimwave”

(NBC News) — If you suffer from chronic pain, taking pain medication day after day can be frustrating.

A Florida doctor is using a device that could help you avoid taking a pain pill ever again.

NBC’S Hallie Peilet explains.

Basically all we do in this is put a needle in the spine.”

Dr. Amitabh Goel with Sarasota Pain Relief Centers says the typical spinal cord stimulator has a battery implanted with it.

Stimwave he says is different.

“We were the first people to use it in Sarasota and the surrounding counties.” Said Dr. Goel

No battery gets installed under the skin, making it minimally invasive.

“There’s a power source that’s put on the skin that can feed into the wire directly,” added Dr. Goel

Because of that he says it can be used anywhere in the body.

“We’ve used it in the knee, shoulder,” explains Dr. Goel

In Garrick Plonczynski’s case, the foot after 5 years of pain.

“They did the temporary implant first and after the first day I was 99% pain free. Which was absolutely amazing.”

Dr. Goel says Stimwave could be for you if you have chronic nerve pain and feel like you’ve exhausted all your options.

“And they’re usually on significant doses of narcotics.”

“I’d been taking so many Tylenol, ” noted Plonczynski,

Dr. Goel says the procedure aims for 50% or more pain relief For Plonczynski

“This is a whole different ball game. It was so awesome when I was finally able to stand on my feet and say holy cow, there’s no pain,” said Plonczynski.

“It’s very gratifying. This is what we go to medical school for” noted Dr. Goel.

The Procedure Only Takes About 20-40 Minutes.