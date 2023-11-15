WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls city employee was hospitalized after receiving an electrical shock while fixing a water leak Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls public information officer Chris Horgen, around 12:30 p.m. on November 14, 2023, a water maintenance crew was digging on Red Oak Drive to fix a water leak when a worker hit an unmarked electrical wire with a hand shovel.

The worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Horgen said the worker was conscious and alert and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital a little later that day.

The city is investigating how the unmarked wire got buried there, according to Horgen. No other injuries were reported.