Elementary teachers give tips for a successful school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD schools are hosting their annual meet the teacher events, giving parents and students a chance to see their classrooms, the layout of the school, and meet the teacher they’ll be spending the school year with.

It is at meet the teacher that students first get a sense of what the new school year will be like, what the teachers expect, how they run their classroom and allow parents to ask questions regarding their child’s success.

A Ben Milam Elementary school teacher with 19 years of teaching experience says coming to meet the teacher isn’t the only way you can ensure your child has a good school year.

“Setting the routines of going to bed at a certain time, checking their backpack and their binders each night to just see if there’s communication from the teacher or from the school so that you can be as involved as you want to. And I think just reinforcing what’s going on at school,” Ben Milam Kindergarten Teacher Tiffany Hutchison said.

Hutchison said while teachers will be teaching students lessons at school, it’s what parents can teach them at home that can prepare them for the new school year.

“Character ed’s always important. you know, just how to speak to someone with respect and how to wait your turn when you’re in a class of a lot of children,” Hutchison said.

Another teacher said along with volunteering your time for your child’s classroom trips, parties, or fundraisers, donating items for the classroom will benefit every student in the class throughout the year.

“Expo markers is a big deal, cause we go through a lot of those,” Ben Milam 4th Grade Math Teacher Karla Landours said. “Pencils, especially during the middle of the school year, if there’s any way they can re-supply because at the beginning of the year we usually have a lot of things. Kleenex, very important, but anything they can do is great.”

While there is plenty more you can do to prepare your child for school, these tips are sure to help get you started on the right track.