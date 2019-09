BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) —A traveling circus is letting the public come watch their elephants enjoy a spa day in bowie this afternoon.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the pachyderms of the Carson and Barnes Circus Saurus will be given their daily baths.

They require 500 gallons of water and one gallon of luxury soap per elephant.

A circus spokesperson says the baths will be at the second Monday trade days parking lot at 1517 wise, and everyone is welcome.

The circus performances follow at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.