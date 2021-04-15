Elon Musk: Starship SN15 to launch next week

In this image from video made available by SpaceX, one of the company’s Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The two previous attempts ended in explosions. (SpaceX via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Space X CEO Elon Musk announced the next major flight test will take place next week.

Raptor engines are currently being fitted to the next-generation spacecraft, following a successful cryogenics test earlier this week.

Aiming to launch next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

“Aiming to launch next week,” said Musk tweeted on Thursday morning.

Last month, SN11 successfully took flight at 8 a.m. but exploded upon descent above the landing pad, due to an anomaly during the landing sequence, reports said.

Musk stated engine 2 had issues on ascent and mentioned they will examine the ‘bits.’

The fourth high-altitude test, from the SpaceX Boca Chica site, could hardly be seen by spectators. However, they could hear the engines.

A few minutes after the explosion, spectators witnessed a piece of debris fall from the sky.

Space X has been grooming SN15. According to Musk, the outcome of SN15 will have a different outcome.

SN15 is a much-improved Starship prototype, featuring “hundreds of design improvements across structures, avionics/software & engine,” Musk said via Twitter.