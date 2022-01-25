Elton John postpones farewell concerts in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19

Elton John is seen after performing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” nominated for the award for best original song from “Rocketman” at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Elton John is postponing his farewell concerts in Dallas after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Tuesday morning, postponing shows originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and 26.

Representatives for the tour said tickets will be honored at rescheduled concerts in the future. A statement to fans said that Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms.

See the full statement below: