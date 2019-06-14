Emerald City to bring Pridefest to Wichita Falls

One local business is hoping to bring some color to Texoma this weekend with its inaugural “Pridefest”.

June is gay pride month around the nation. Local club, Emerald City, will be hosting several events this weekend, including a kid-friendly pride celebration on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. There will be vendors, bounce houses, live music, and a kid-friendly drag performance.

.”I am hoping this pride event just brings families together and have a good time with one another, not just for the LGBT, but for anybody that wants to come,” Emerald City General Manager Ramon Guerra said.

American Idol finalist Ada Vox will also be in town this weekend for the events.

Proceeds from this weekend festivities will be donated to the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church.