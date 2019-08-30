Emergency Communications Center for Lawton and Comanche Co. down

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Phone lines at the Comanche County Emergency Communications Center are currently down. They are being rerouted through Altus Emergency Management to then be properly dispatched to Lawton first responders.

Callers in Lawton and Comanche County should still dial 911 for emergencies.

Non-emergency calls should be directed to 580-581-3272, this number is answered directly by dispatch.

Crews with AT&T are on-site working to correct the issue at this time. The estimated time of repair is unknown at this time.