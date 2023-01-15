WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air Evac helicopter was also dispatched to the scene. Wichita County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene.

