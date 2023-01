WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air Evac helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.