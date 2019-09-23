Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

Halsey performs during an in memoriam tribute at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy’s memoriam segment.

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an “error.”

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better .”

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

