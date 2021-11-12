Employee with Soup Thrown on Face Seeking Higher Charge

News

by: Runako Gee

Posted: / Updated:

(File/photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department will further investigate the active case of an angry customer throwing soup on a restaurant employee.

Authorities are seeking a higher level charge after a Class C Misdemeanor charge presented to a Municipal Court was dismissed.

According to investigators, a woman called the restaurant on November 9 to complain about an order she had picked up. Witnesses say she then went to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation.

Police say the woman was upset that the soup she ordered was hot and that the plastic lid had melted. That’s when officers say she threw the soup at a restaurant employee and left.

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News