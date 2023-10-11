WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Empty Bowls brings awareness to food insecurities within Wichita Falls.

In fact, the city is almost 5 percent over the national average for food insecurity, and events like this allow for more bowls to be filled.

“The bowls really, really reflect the empty bowls in our community,” said David O’Neil, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO. “There’s a large population, our community, that goes hungry each and every day.”

Empty Bowls is an international movement that raises thousands of dollars to end the fight against hunger. Wichita Falls has a food insecurity rate of 15.4 percent of the population. The national average is 10.6 percent.



The WFAB’s 11th annual Empty Bowls event looks to bring in additional donations and to bring awareness to the hunger within Wichita Falls

“We always need volunteers and always need donations, whether that be donated food or donated dollars,” said O’Neil. “So we feel like any time that we can express the need in the community, that oftentimes gives that seed that helps us help our neighbors.”

Around 30 artists hand-painted the bowls and donated them for the event.

Additionally, local vendors, restaurants, and community members joined together to raise funds to ensure there are more bowls filled in the area.



“I think whenever you bring a lot of like-minded individuals together who see the need for others and to be able to support that cause, it’s awesome,” said A.J. Hernandez, CEO of Wichita Falls YMCA. “So that’s why, you know, with me with the YMCA, it’s a great partnership that we do with them. So I will help support them through this, through a feeding program. But for us, it’s just it’s just a quality people together for a good cause.”

The food bank plays an integral part in the community.



Food bank CEO David O’Neil says he was glad to have great community support for this year’s event.

To get involved with the Food Bank, click here.