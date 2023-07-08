WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A slight chance for isolated severe thunderstorms are going to be possible tonight; however, chances are just that… slight. Otherwise, temperatures should be on the pleasant side, with highs mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s. A lagging stationary front should get a little help and movement from the north as winds will shift, bring in some slightly “cooler” weather for tomorrow.

Tomorrow Forecast Graphic

In the meantime, there will be a dwindling chance for showers and thunderstorms possible across Texoma this evening. Though some severe thunderstorms are possible, the chance is slight. The main threats with a severe thunderstorm as usual are strong damaging winds and/or damaging hail. Lightning, of course, is associated with thunderstorms.

Futurecast Graphic

For the remaining part of the weekend, temperatures will be bearable, while this coming week reveals the return of triple digit high temperatures. Remember to stay hydrated! Water is preferred but electrolytes are needed as well. Try to find a good balance between the two.

7-Day Forecast Graphic