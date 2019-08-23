A video rental store is defeating the odds in this digital age

(KFDX/KJTL) — In the digital age of streaming t-v shows and movies from sites like Netflix and Hulu, you’d probably think video rental stores are a thing of the past. But one chain, with over 700 stores across the country — remains alive and well. Brandon Roth has all the details.

So you think no one is renting DVDs anymore? Well, think again. “We’re actually running a special right now where you can get two nights for the price of one.”

Welcome to family video. The family-owned company has more than 700 stores across the country.



“I love the idea of video stores still being around in 2019,” general manager Rocco Humberstone says.

While giant video rental chains like blockbuster have not been able to compete with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, Family video is thriving because it offers something customers can’t get online.

“What we’re really selling is an experience,” says Humberstone.

An experience that offers customers new releases weeks before they are available to stream. Hard to find films for movie buffs, and a large selection of video games and children’s films all at a lower price. Just three-fifty a night for a new release and as little as a dollar for other movies.



Humberstone stays “people love the idea of coming in and spending so little for a movie and entertainment. For a family, three-fifty is definitely worth it.”

It’s definitely worth it to Dave Rusinko who comes here every week to rent his favorite movies.

“It’s real convenient they’ve got all the movies. It’s a lot cheaper than going to the movies to me you can’t beat it,” says Rusinko.

Rows and rows of classics, romantic comedies, foreign films you name it, they’ve got it. Movies you might not have ever discovered before coming here.

“There’s no better feeling than having someone recommend a movie to somebody having them come back and say how much they enjoyed it and ask for another recommendation. That’s the best feeling from my side of the job,” says Humberstone.