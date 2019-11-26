Ay, chihuaha! Dog puts SUV in reverse, narrowly escapes collision

LOUISIANA (KFDX/KJTL) — A dog in Louisiana has become an internet sensation after it was able to put an SUV in reverse, causing it to cross a highway!

Officials said a couple was pumping gas at a station in Slidell when the dog, a five-pound chihuahua who was inside the SUV, put the vehicle in reverse.

You can see the SUV then roll backwards across a four-lane highway while the owner tries to stop it.

The vehicle finally comes to rest at the gas station across the street.

Police say it’s a miracle no other cars were hit.

However, the owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle.

Police said it was discovered that the vehicle had a mechanical issue which allowed the gears to shift without the brakes being pressed.

