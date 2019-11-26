Brownsville zoo animals chow down on early Thanksgiving feast

BROWNSVILLE (KFDX/KJTL) — Who says Thanksgiving is just for people? One zoo is giving its adorable critters an early holiday feast.

The Gladys Porter Zoo down in Brownsville has a lot on its plate.

Zookeepers there are working hard assembling a food frenzy for all the animals, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Staffers dishing out full turkeys to carnivores like komodo dragons, tigers, and lions.

Meanwhile, gentle giraffes and happy hippos getting loads of classic holiday veggies.

And for the playful primates, the zoo presented its monkeys with surprise boxes filled with gourds and other squashes, adding a fun twist to their feast, while showing plenty of love and thanks.