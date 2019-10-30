Buster Douglas to promote long odds against Tyson to inspire

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 1990, file photo, James “Buster” Douglas, right, hits Mike Tyson with a hard right in the face during their world heavyweight title bout at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Tyson with a campaign aimed to inspiring others who face long odds. The 59-year-old plans to announce the “42 to 1” initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin. The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buster Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.

The 59-year-old Douglas plans to announce his “42 to 1” initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. Columbus’ Franklin University and programs serving at-risk youth, former prison inmates and other vulnerable populations are participating.

James “Buster” Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

The contest gained renewed attention with the release of an ESPN documentary in December.

