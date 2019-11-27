Call 1-800-288-8372 and Butterball will help

(KFDX/KJTL) — Americans will cook and carve some 46 million turkeys this Thanksgiving, and should things go horribly wrong in the kitchen, who ya gonna call?



Carol Miller has been answering panicked calls for 36 years.

Miller said “When I started it was mostly women that called but now about 25% of our men are calling, yay!!”

They’ve heard it all. Turkeys accidentally stuffed with matchbox cars, turkeys dressed in a bikini, even a 30-year-old turkey found in the freezer. There is nothing that stumps these talk-line veterans.

Miller said, “so there was a family that was gathering and they had 10 turkeys in the tub in the hotel.”



Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate, and if you need a little help? call 800- butterball (800-288-837-2255). This shortened number works as well: (1-800-288-8372). To be connected to the turkey hotline, press 3. You can also text 844-877-3456, or visit butterball.com, then sit back, relax and dig in.