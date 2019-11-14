Call 1-800-TURKEYS for thanksgiving help

(KFDX/KJTL) — Whether this is your first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner, or if you can’t seem to get the turkey just right, you’re not alone.

In fact, so many people find it challenging that there is actually a hotline to call if you need help.

“Jennie-O Turkey Store” can provide you with expert chef advice at 1-800-TURKEYS.

And they can advise you on much more than just turkey.

They are ready to field any kind of holiday cooking question you may have.

They believe they will get upwards of 10,000 questions this month related to Thanksgiving turkeys.