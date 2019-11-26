(KFDX/KJTL) — If there were a Mt. Rushmore of country music, there’s every possibility that Dolly Parton’s face would be on it.

She’s been a force of nature in music, movies, and television for decades.

Tuesday night, here on NBC, Parton celebrates her 50 years at the Grand Ole Opry with an all-star, two-hour special.



Dolly: “I’m 73 years old and if you can beat that….”

Dierks Bently: At any age, it is tough to keep up with Dolly Parton.

Dolly: “it’s enough to drive you, crazy if you let it.”

Dierks Bently: It makes me exhausted, thinking about all that she does. She still goes through life like a kid, you know? Always smiling, always laughing. Always quick with a joke!



Parton’s combination of looks, charm and talent propelled her from a dirt poor, Tennessee upbringing into the most successful female country artist of all time.

26 no. 1 hits on the Billboard country chart, 8 Grammy awards and 100 million albums sold.



Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Dawn said “She has just been an inspiration. An artist that we have aspired to be like.”

Dolly: “50 years at the grand ole opry!”

Tuesday night, Parton celebrates that career milestone as a member of country music’s mecca.

Dolly said, “that was always my dream when I was a kid, was to be on The Grand Ole Opry. And when they said, you gotta celebrate 50 years, I said, I’m not even 50 years old, hahaha.”

Along with Parton’s own performances, some of country music’s biggest names came out to celebrate her achievement.



Hank Williams Jr said, “She’s just wonderful. She’s got it. She’s had it for a real long time.”



And Dolly Parton shows no signs of losing it.

Dolly: 50 years at the Opry special airs Tuesday night at 8

The special celebrates Dolly’s 50 years as a ‘member’ of the Grand Ole Opry.

But her very first performance there was actually ten years before that when she was just a teenager.