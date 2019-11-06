Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Don’t mess with the ABCs, please! Internet rages over alphabet song remix

entertainment news
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News/TODAY) — Reboots, revivals and remixes may be all the rage these days, but some things are sacred and just don’t require a do-over.

That’s the overwhelming message circulating on social media after an alternative version of the ultimate toddler tune went viral.

Behold this revamped take of the beloved alphabet song, from A-B-C to X-Y-Z — but be sure to pay close attention to L-M-N-O-P part.

In the classic ABC song, set to the music of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” the string of letters situated between K and Q are sung faster than the others, so that they’ll fit in a single measure. It adds a bit of flair to the otherwise simple structure of the piece, making the group of letters almost sound like a single entry: “elemenopee.”

But in a track created for Dream English, an educational music website for kids, those letters don’t run together at all, making downright … different!

Though this version of the song was released in 2012, it gained new life — and fresh outrage — when comedian and television writer Noah Garfinkel shared it on Twitter last week.

“They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining,” he wrote.

That sentiment earned Garfinkel more than 100,000 likes and whole lot of agreement in the form of GIFs, memes and pure alphabet snark.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"

$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD.

Thumbnail for the video titled "$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD."

New mayor elected in Bowie

Thumbnail for the video titled "New mayor elected in Bowie"