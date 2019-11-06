Don’t mess with the ABCs, please! Internet rages over alphabet song remix

(NBC News/TODAY) — Reboots, revivals and remixes may be all the rage these days, but some things are sacred and just don’t require a do-over.

That’s the overwhelming message circulating on social media after an alternative version of the ultimate toddler tune went viral.

Behold this revamped take of the beloved alphabet song, from A-B-C to X-Y-Z — but be sure to pay close attention to L-M-N-O-P part.

In the classic ABC song, set to the music of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” the string of letters situated between K and Q are sung faster than the others, so that they’ll fit in a single measure. It adds a bit of flair to the otherwise simple structure of the piece, making the group of letters almost sound like a single entry: “elemenopee.”

But in a track created for Dream English, an educational music website for kids, those letters don’t run together at all, making downright … different!

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

Though this version of the song was released in 2012, it gained new life — and fresh outrage — when comedian and television writer Noah Garfinkel shared it on Twitter last week.

That sentiment earned Garfinkel more than 100,000 likes and whole lot of agreement in the form of GIFs, memes and pure alphabet snark.