Downton Abbey fans, listen up! One lucky couple will be invited to share dinner with the Earl and Lady Carnarvon in the state dining room

ENGLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — As of October 1, you can start entering for a chance to experience life as a British aristocrat.

Highclere Castle, the location of “Downton Abbey” is being opened up to one lucky couple through Airbnb.

The overnight stay is slated for November 26.

The lucky winner will be invited to share dinner with the Earl and Lady Carnarvon in the state dining toom, followed by coffee in the library.

They will then retire to one of the gallery bedrooms with views overlooking the thousand-acre estate.

