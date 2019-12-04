Folgers TV commercial, ‘Shower Surprise’

(KFDX/KJTL) — For decades, Folgers ads have pulled at the heartstrings during the holiday season. The ad from 1986 of the older brother coming home just in time for Christmas ran for 17 years before an updated version replaced it.



The new ad campaign features the ‘Folgers morning harmonizers.’ The group takes the well-known jingle into the bathroom and an awkward encounter with an in-law.

Folgers says when your “morning run” involves running away with your eyes closed, the Folgers choir shows up to turn things around with a hot cup of coffee and a song.