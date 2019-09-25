FOX shows: 9-1-1, Prodigal Son & The Masked Singer

Breaking News
entertainment news
The Fox promotions team has been kind enough to send us promotions, including the awesome set up you got to see September 25, on our FOX show. Check out what Daniella, Derek, and Scott have to say about the new shows premiering on Fox.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, Fox sent us this awesome set-up, including a variety of cups, a menu, a mocktail drink dispenser, masks, and a poster with all of the participants in the show.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, we guessed who was under which mask, as we get ready for The Masked Singer’s premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Monday, Sept. 23, we received a mystery cooler from the Fox promotions team and talked about some upcoming shows like 9-1-1 and The Prodigal Son. Derek might have been a little too excited about that severed hand!

