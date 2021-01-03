Gerry Marsden, singer of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ dead at 78

(NEXSTAR) – Charismatic singer and TV personality Gerry Marsden of 60s rock group Gerry and the Pacemakers has died. He was 78.
The singer, known for hits like “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “How Do You Do It?,” died after a “short illness,” his friend D.J. Pete Price announced on Twitter Sunday.
“It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away,” Price said.
The Pacemakers topped the British charts in the 1960s with a series of hits. Their song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” became the anthem of soccer club Liverpool FC and was played at every match. The team tweeted Sunday: “It is with great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
They noted that “Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special.”