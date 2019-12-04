Get paid $1K to watch all Star Wars movies

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Calling all Star Wars fans!

Cabletv.com says it will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie — back-to-back — before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on December 20.

You must be an active Twitter user — willing to share the movie-marathon experience while tagging the cable TV team on Twitter.

The 10 movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch — and can be watched in any order you choose.

The winner will receive every movie on Blu-ray — plus Star Wars gear — including a Nerf Han Solo Blaster — a Chewbacca onesie — and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

To qualify — you must be a U.S. citizen age 18 or older.

Visit Cabletv.com to submit your application.

The deadline to apply is December 11 at 7:00 p.m.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU!