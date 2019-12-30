Breaking News
Greek president offers citizenship to Hanks family

entertainment news
(KFDX/KJTL) — Greece’s president signed to allow Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship. Wilson is of Greek descent.

The couple often spend their summer vactions in Greece, and they own property there. They’ve also produced several films in the country.

According to Greek law, honorary naturalization can be granted to those who have provided “special services to Greece” or whose “naturalization may serve the country’s interest.”

But the decree doesn’t make them Greek citizens just yet.

Hanks and family still must give an oath to the minister of the interior within one year to make it official.

