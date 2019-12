NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Harlem Globetrotters reached ‘new heights’ with their latest record-breaking dunk.

Team member Hammer Harrison, with a pro skydiver, jumped out of a plane. They plummeted to earth from 13,000 feet before pulling the chute and hitting their mark perfectly.

As they passed by, Hammer “hammered home” the high flying slam dunk to celebrate “World Trick Shot Day.”

The Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Wichita Falls on February 13, 2020.