Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade preps underway

NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — The balloons for the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will be inflated Wednesday in New York City.

The iconic feature of the turkey day parade are getting ready to make their grand entrance Thursday. That is if the weather cooperates.

A forecast of high winds and strong gusts could potentially cause the balloons to be grounded.

They would still make an appearance at the parade, but instead of flying high, they would be dragged along at ground level.

The executive producer of the parade said it will be a wait-and-see decision.

The parade will air live here on NBC at 9 a.m. Thursday.