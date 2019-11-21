Michelle Obama nominated for a Grammy award

(KFDX/KJTL) — Michelle Obama may soon have another award to display in her house: A Grammy.

The former first lady was nominated Wednesday for the Best Spoken Word Album Award for her work on the audiobook of her book “Becoming.”

If she won, this would be Obama’s first Grammy but her household’s third.

Former President Barack Obama has two Grammys in the same category.

He won in 2006 and 2008 for the audiobook recordings of his books “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

“Becoming” was released in November 2018 and, as of March, sold more than 10 million copies.

Michelle Obama has some interesting competition including an audiobook by the Beastie Boys and one by controversial film director John Waters.