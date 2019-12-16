NBC’s The Voice two-part season 17 finale

(NBC News) — NBC’s The Voice season 17 finalists were revealed, and four of the eight semifinalists were sent home after a brutal round of cuts heading into this week’s finale.

The two-night finale that will determine the season 17 winner begins Monday night, Dec. 16.

The three semifinalists with the most votes advanced automatically, while the two with the least amount were automatically eliminated. The three in the middle had to sing for the final spot in an Instant Save.

The finalists are:

Katie Kadan: Team John Legend

Jake Hoot: Team Kelly Clarkson

Rose Short: Team Gwen Stefani

Ricky Duran: Team Blake Shelton

The finale Tuesday night will include guest performances by Jennifer Hudson, Luke Combs and many others.