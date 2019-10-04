New twist on traditional pumpkin carving

(KFDX/KJTL) — This Halloween why don’t you take a new twist on the traditional pumpkin carving.

Eating Well says pineapples, watermelon, squash, and even bell peppers can be carved for some different tabletop, window or porch decorations.

All you need is a knife, large spoon, scissors, toothpicks, a carving knife, tea lights or tiny candles you put inside, and if you are not artistic, printable stencils you can download.

The company says one of the best perks of this new trend is that you probably already have some of these fruits in your home!

If not, they’re easy to find in the produce section of your local grocery store or even the farmers’ market.