‘Nowitzki Way’ Naming Ceremony Set for Wednesday

DALLAS (NBC News) — Big D is about to honor the Big German in a big way.

A stretch of Olive Street in front of the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, will officially be renamed Nowitzki Way during a noon ceremony on Wednesday.

Dirk Nowitzki retired earlier this year after 21 seasons with the Mavericks, the most for any one player with any one franchise in NBA history.

Nowitzki, the league’s 6th-All-Time leading scorer, will personally take part in the unveiling of one of the seven Nowitzki Way signs by being lifted up in a City of Dallas bucket truck and pulling back the shroud that covers the newly-placed signage.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Nowitzki Way signs are each as wide as Dirk is tall – seven feet.

“To have a street named after me is such a huge honor. This city has given me much more than I could have ever imagined, and I will forever be grateful,” Nowitzki said in a statement earlier this week. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Cold and drizzle in Dallas on Wednesday will force part of the official ceremony to be moved inside the AAC from Victory Plaza, where it was originally supposed to take place.

The future hall of famer will, of course, be in attendance, along with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Mavs owner Mark Cuban, head coach Rick Carlisle, teammates and members of the City Council.

“Since he came to Dallas from Germany more than two decades ago, Dirk has made a tremendous impact on our city. His work ethic and his play on the court were legendary, and his philanthropic efforts continue to be sublime,” Johnson said. “It is fitting that we are renaming a street to honor him both as a person and as the greatest Maverick of all time.”

No amount of wind or rain could keep Francisco Armendariz away. The day the Mavs fan found out about the dedication ceremony he asked off from work. And by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Armendariz was sitting alone along Olive Street in a camping chair, proudly holding on to his 2011 Mavericks NBA Championship hat.

“[Because] he’s Dirk,’ Armendariz said when asked why he would wait out in the elements. “He’s somebody that I think is a role model. He has dedicated 21 years to the City of Dallas. I think I can dedicate four years, I mean four hours in the bad weather.”