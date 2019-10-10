Office pranksters go big

(NBC News) — When the shop talk starts to get dry at one Denver, Colorado office, they lean heavily on humor.

Their latest prank has everyone talking.

“100 percent because our products are so incredibly boring, we have to make sure we laugh all the time,” Thom Cook says.

Cook has kept everyone laughing all week at the expense of coworker Chad Snee.

Cook spent $1,500 renting a billboard outside of the office. He then adorned it with a picture of Chad, and a special birthday message.

The best view of billboard Chad is from Chad’s office.

“At least I know they love me,” he says.

