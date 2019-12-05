Pantone announces Classic Blue as 2020 color of the year

(KFDX/KJTL) — The new year hasn’t arrived yet, but it already looks like it’s going to be a blue one — at least according to Pantone.

The paint company announced the 2020 color of the year is Classic Blue.

Officials say the color was carefully selected after examining different trends in art and culture from around the world.

Pantone calls Classic Blue both timeless and elegant, adding, the color “evokes a calm confidence, connection, and a sense of thoughtful stability as we embark on our next decade.”

Pantone has also created five color palettes featuring the Classic Blue shade, giving painters even more options for decorating.