Pregnant Rachel Bloom, husband taken in by CA couple after tweeting while stranded

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A family in Bakersfield, California demonstrated the power of social media and the kindness of strangers.

It all started when golden-globe-winning actress Rachel Bloom —the star of the CW show “crazy ex-girlfriend” —put out a call for help on Twitter the day after Christmas.

She said her and her husband were stranded because of road closures.

Highways going south were closed and every hotel with an open room was at least a two-hour drive away.

They were about to sleep in their car in a Denny’s parking lot, when a couple offered to put them up.

Bakersfield resident Steven Porfiri said, “so we figured, our house is a little better than a Denny’s parking lot.”

Kate Brogden: “marginally.”

Steven Porfiri: “marginally better!”

Kate Brogden: “I tweeted and just said, ‘hey we have a room, like there’s cats and dogs and pie and bagels and come on down.'”

Bloom, who is seven months pregnant, took up the generous offer.

She recorded a thank-you video to the couple. In it, she said “it was a true Christmas miracle. The kindness of strangers is not dead”