Pringles offers insurance policy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re already stressin’ over your turkey and dressing, how about a little insurance?

Pringles is out with a new limited edition roasted turkey flavored crisp.

And Pringles fans living in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles can tweet out their past or present Thanksgiving horror stories.

By using the hashtag #Pringles and #TurkeyInsuranceEntry for a chance to get a delivery from Pringles.

Five lucky fans will also receive a picture-perfect prop turkey.

To complete the Thanksgiving buffet and ensure a perfectly Instagrammable tablescape, even if their real turkey turns into a disaster.