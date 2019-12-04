Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — The “famous” Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit Wednesday night in New York City.

The tree, from Orange County, New York, has been wrapped in more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and crowned with a crystal star.

The tree will be lit daily except for Christmas day when it’ll be lit around the clock.

Festivities will include performances from John Legend, Idina Menzel, Brett Eldredge, Lea Michele and more.

You can watch the ceremony and all of those concerts on KFDX Wednesday night. The Live Spectacular starts at 8 p.m.