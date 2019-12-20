Santa’s ‘Naughty & Nice List’ released

(KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas is right around the corner, but there’s still time for Santa to move you to the naughty list. Take a look at some of the people who made the nice list, and some of those people who fell short.



NAUGTHY:

This holiday display with a political message is stirring up much more than controversy. The lights and decorations are a sign of the season, but there’s another sign that’s got this neighborhood turning their heads.

Samantha Krerowicz put up an impeachment sign that read “Merry Impeachmas.”



Evidence of someone who may have taken offense to this 4-foot by 8-foot sign threw a large rock through her window. A shattered window, big hole in the screen, and a large rock still stuck.

Krerowicz said, “sadly I wasn’t shocked, I was upset. I still am I don’t understand how anybody could think they have the right to do this.”

Homeowner Krerowicz said the sign is clearly directed at the commander in chief. “But I get it, I get that right now things are politically charged, especially right now but maybe because I can’t imagine doing this to somebody else I didn’t think anyone would be doing it to me. “

Krerowicz is used to incorporating politics into her decorations. During Halloween, another impeachment sign went up, and two of the letters mysteriously disappeared.

And things seem to be getting worse. Earlier this week, a carton of grade A’s were thrown at her home. Eggshells litter her rocks, yellow yolk plastered to her stucco, and the floodlight illuminating the sign was unplugged. Now, the shattered window.

Krerowicz said, “while we use this as a spare room, this could’ve been a child’s room and it’s a rock that size came through the window it could’ve killed somebody and all for what? Because you don’t agree with the sign?That is so unacceptable.”

Some in the neighborhood don’t agree with the method or the message.



Neighbor Lloyd Power said, “as big of a trump fan as I am, I’m not going to put a sign out in front of my house because it will attract people doing things to my house.



Neighbor Lloyd Power believes it’s likely neighborhood teens.

Nobody knows for sure though, but the sign has poked a political nerve.



Power said, “put up a sign saying you’re a Bernie fan or a sign saying you’re a Trump fan, that’s fine. This is America you get to do that but throw up a sign like that to publicize your opinion it just draws too much attention.”

In September, the Clark County Republican arty headquarters was vandalized. The front glass window was busted out. A sign of the times in a divided political climate.

Krerowicz said she is filing a police report and adding extra security to her home. She has since removed the sign.

Remember, Santa sees everything. Whoever did that is finding themselves on the naughty list.

NAUGHTY:

A man in Boston said another Grinch is stealing the holiday spirit in Beantown. He’s going after Christmas wreaths that many people put on their doors this time of the year, but he was caught on a security camera.

This grinch wore a leather jacket and red sneakers, as he walked down a sidewalk in the south end carrying two wreaths already — one in his arm and one in the bag.

First, the man tries to lift the wreath off his front door, but finds it tied to the hook with string. So he comes back few minutes later with scissors, cuts the string, and carries the wreath away.

The homeowner, Alex Tsalagas said the thief was bold enough to do it for the third year in a row, but this year was different because he got a security camera.

Alex Tsalagas, wreath thief’s victim, said “kind of like investigating around the area to see if any other people are losing their wreaths as well and a couple of people were wondering where their wreaths went.”

Unlike the Dr. Seuss character, Alex believes his grinch is targeting only artificial decorations, ones that can be held onto and sold before next Christmas.

He has now installed a new wreath, this time with a steel cable and padlock. He says for him, wreaths symbolize hugs.

NICE:

Now to someone on the nice list! A delivery driver was recorded by a doorbell camera doing a happy dance after finding a sweet surprise left on a family’s doorstep.



Sarah Barnes said she did a lot of Christmas shopping online this season and wanted to give something to those delivering the goods, something to smile about.



Barnes said, “all of my Christmas shopping was done online and so I knew that the delivery workers were going to be working extra and coming to my house more than usual so I just wanted to put out a little something to let them know they that they’re appreciated.”

Barnes said while a lot of drivers take a treat, none of them have responded quite like this. “He apparently really loved Capri Sun.”

A few ‘shoulders pops and shuffles’ later, and this guy is back work in his delivery truck.

Barnes had said she really wanted to track him down and buy him a whole box of Capri Sun. Well, Wednesday she got her wish. She got to meet the amazon guy, Kyle Smith, and learned the reason why he was so ecstatic to get the snacks.

Turns out he’d forgotten his lunch that day.

Amazon driver Kyle Smith said, “I was wanting water. I was wanting snacks. I had nothing in my car. So when I got there I was like she saved my life.”

Barnes hopes sharing the video will encourage more people to do something for others.

It looks like Barnes will be on the right side of the list, and with that kind of child-like joy and a grateful heart, we bet the delivery driver is too.

NICE:

A postal worker is going viral after going above and beyond to help a woman who lost a special ring containing her husband’s ashes.

Chrstine Berman said the package containing the ring never made it to her Las Vegas home this week.

Apparently it was delivered to the wrong address when a postal employee wrote the incorrect address number on it.

A postal worker was able to track it down via proof of delivery, which helped the delivery mailman who dropped it off track it down and pick it back up again.

Berman said she’s incredibly grateful since the ring is so personal to her.

Berman said, “be diligent. Check that tracking. Know when that package is coming in, sign up for the alerts, sign up for proof of delivery.”

Berman’s package is just one of millions being shipped and delivered this week. Postal workers across the country are working overtime to meet the holiday demand. Should you lose a package or its delayed, the postal service recommends contacting their hotline 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Giving exceptional customer service seems like “nice list” material to us! Good job, to that mail carrier.